Hollywood auction sees 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' R2-D2 selling for more than $587,000

A sale of Hollywood props and other memorabilia recently fetched a fortune after Studio Auctions put the treasures under the hammer.

The numbers are now in from the company's The Force is Strong with Studio Auctions event, and the top-selling item was an R2-D2 seen in the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi. It sold for $587,500, five times its estimated price.

Aside from being a screen-used prop, the droid was autographed by the show's producer-star Ewan McGregor, as well as co-stars including Hayden Christensen and Liam Neeson.

Another Star Wars piece, Yoda's Gimer Stick from 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, sold for $125,000.

In spite of the name of the event, there were other treasures up for grabs from a galaxy closer to home: Michael J. Fox's iconic hoverboard from 1989's Back to the Future: Part II fetched $187,500.

Anthony Hopkins' iconic Hannibal Lecter mask from 1991's The Silence of the Lambs sold for $204,000, while Draco Malfoy's Nimbus 2001 Quidditch broom ridden by Tom Felton in 2002's Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets went for $75,000 when the hammer fell.

Other items that were up for grabs included the famous brass balls swung by Alec Baldwin's brash Glengarry Glen Ross character, which went for $13,750; a three-piece suit worn by Al Pacino as Tony Montana in 1983's Scarface, which rang up at $12,500; and Clint Eastwood's sunglasses from 1971's Dirty Harry, which sold for $10,200.

Studio Auctions' next event is slated for October 2024 and will center on props and wardrobe pieces used and worn by Hollywood icons Marlon Brando and Marilyn Monroe.

