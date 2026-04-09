Hip-Hop pioneer Afrika Bambaataa dead at 67

Afrika Bambaataa has passed away after a battle with cancer. “He died from complications... at about 3AM today in Pennsylvania” according to TMZ.
The DJ and founder of the Universal Zulu Nation played a pivotal role in creating the sound and that culture of what hip-hop would become.
Born in the Bronx to Caribbean parents in 1957, he was front and center when Hip-Hop was first forming. The origin timeline can be a bit conflicting, but most agree he began hosting parties soon after Kool Herc. He quickly earned notoriety as one of the Bronx’s best DJ’s.
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Bambaataa was originally the leader of the Black Spades gang, but was inspired to transform the gang into a community organization, which eventually focused on hip-hop as a means to bring positivity into the neighborhoods. This is the origin of the Universal Zulu Nation. The name was inspired by his studies of the African tribe.
Aside from the breakbeats found in records from James Brown and the like, Bambaataa was drawn to the electric sounds of groups like Kraftwerk, and fused the two distinct sounds together. His biggest track, Planet Rock is one of the most influential hip-hop party tracks, especially amongst breakdancers.
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