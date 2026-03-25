H.E.R. stars in official trailer for DreamWorks Animation's 'Forgotten Island'

The official trailer for DreamWorks Animation's Forgotten Island has arrived.

Grammy and Oscar winner H.E.R. stars alongside Liza Soberano in the upcoming movie, which centers on friendship. The pair voice high school graduates Jo and Raissa, who have been best friends ever since they were in grade school. The movie picks up as the girls are set to go off on separate life paths.

"While celebrating their last night together, Jo and Raissa stumble upon a mysterious portal that transports them to the fantastical island of Nakali, packed with magical and mythological creatures they grew up hearing stories about from their Filipino families," according to an official description from Universal Pictures.

On the island, the pair meet new friends, such as the weredog Raww (Dave Franco), as well as new enemies, like The Dreaded Manananggal (Lea Salonga). Eventually, the best friends discover they can return home, but only if they give up all of the memories they have of each other. The besties then race to find a way to get home without forgetting each other forever.

The trailer is set to the song "Don't You (Forget About Me)" by Simple Minds. In it, we see Jo and Raissa get transported to the new land, where they receive a warning.

"The Forgotten Island is a dangerous place," they're told by a character voiced by Jenny Slate. "The longer you're here, the more memories you'll forget."

The film's star-studded voice cast also includes Manny Jacinto, Dolly de Leon, Jo Koy and Ronny Chieng. It was written and directed by Joel Crawford and Januel Mercado and produced by Mark Swift, the team behind Puss in Boots: The Last Wish.

Forgotten Island debuts in theaters on Sept. 25.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.