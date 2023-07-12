Harrison Ford, Selena Gomez, and more snubs and surprises in the 75th Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 75th annual Emmy nominations were announced Wednesday morning, and while lots of stars have a reason to celebrate — particularly if they're on pack-leader Succession — others didn't hear their names.

Among them was Harrison Ford.

Many prognosticators thought the actor could possibly snag two nominations, one in the Outstanding Supporting Actor slot for the Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking, and another in the lead for the Yellowstone prequel drama 1923.

Neither came to be.

In fact, despite the fact that Taylor Sheridan produces the hit shows Yellowstone, 1923, Tulsa King and Mayor of Kingstown, none of his projects — or stars — got any Emmy love. And that includes another apparent shoo-in, Oscar winner Helen Mirren, who plays Ford's onscreen wife in 1923.

Selena Gomez was also blanked for her Only Murders in the Building in the acting category, as was her co-star, previous Only Murders nominee Steve Martin.

Amazon's The Lord of the Rings-based The Rings of Power had no major Emmy nominations to show for its supposedly record budget; despite its huge ratings, Stranger Things' fourth season was also off the list.

And while the Star Wars series Andor now has multiple Emmy nominations to add to its critical and fan acclaim — including Outstanding Drama Series — there were no noms for its lead, Diego Luna, nor stellar supporting players Stellan Skarsgard, Andy Serkis or Genevieve O'Reilly.

As for some positive surprises on the Star Wars side, not many thought the Disney+ series Obi-Wan would grab a nomination in the Outstanding Limited Drama Series category.

And while almost everyone who has seen it couldn't get enough of Netflix's BEEF, it stunned with 13 nominations, including first-ever lead actor noms for Steven Yeun and Ali Wong.

