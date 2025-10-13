Halloween costume ideas for classic rock fans

Are you still looking for costume ideas for Halloween? Why not try to recreate these looks by some of the biggest rock stars of the 1980s below?
David Bowie - aka Ziggy Stardust
Ozzy Osbourne
Anyone from the band KISS
Slash from Guns N’ Roses
Freddie Mercury
Steven Tyler and his mic stand
Joan Jett
Debbie Harry
Billy Idol
Bret Michaels
Bono from U2
Edge from U2
Angus Young from AC/DC
Jon Bon Jovi
Tommy Lee
Dee Snider
DEVO
Billy Gibbons from ZZ Top
