Gwyneth Paltrow flies an F-U to Bill Clinton for falling asleep on 'Emma' at the White House

On the latest installment of First We Feast's Hot Ones, an admittedly ill-prepared Gwyneth Paltrow ran the "Wings of Death" gauntlet, and she dropped an F-bomb — but not from the hot sauce.

Paltrow was already iffy at the very first hot sauce selection, explaining she only agreed to do the show because her son, Moses Martin, is obsessed with hot sauce.

"I feel determined, but I also feel like I'm going to pass out," Gwyneth said after wing four, but one of host Sean Evans' subsequent questions got a surprised laugh out of the actress and entrepreneur: "Is it true that Bill Clinton passed out asleep during a White House screening of Emma?" Evans asked.

"True," Paltrow said, laughing. "He was snoring right in front of me. I was like, 'Wow, I guess this going to be a real hit movie," the actress said sarcastically.

"[B]ut it was, so f*** you, Bill Clinton!" she added.

In the end, Paltrow conquered the gauntlet of hot wings and even helped Evans give himself a facial using Goop products.

