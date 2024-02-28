Guy Ritchie to direct and produce 'Ray Donovan' offshoot 'The Donovans' for Paramount+

On Wednesday Paramount+, Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios jointly announced that Guy Ritchie will direct and executive produce The Donovans, a gangster drama "loosely based" on one of Showtime's biggest hits, Ray Donovan.

The producers tease, "With the most powerful clients in Europe, The Donovans will see family fortunes and reputations at risk, odd alliances unfold, and betrayal around every corner; and while the family might be London's most elite fixers today, the nature of their business means there is no guarantee what's in store tomorrow."

Written by Irish award-winning screenwriter, producer and novelist Ronan Bennett, the 10-episode series will debut later this year for Paramount+ subscribers who have the Paramount+ with Showtime plan.

The Donovans is a return to gangster fare for Ritchie, who came to fame with the beloved, comedic crime flicks Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels in 1998, followed by 2001's Snatch.

In 2020, the live-action Aladdin director returned to the genre with The Gentlemen, starring Oscar winner Matthew McConaughey and Succession Emmy nominee Jeremy Strong.

Chris McCarthy, president of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios, called Ritchie and Bennett a "dream team," adding, "Guy's riveting and stylish directorial approach combined with Ronan's captivating and brutally authentic writing will transfix audiences into a wild and twisted world full of new adventures."

