"Grateful" 'Beef' star Ashley Park reveals she's recovering from "excruciating" health ordeal

Ashley Park, the star of Emily in Paris and the recent Emmy-winning series Beef, has revealed she's recovering from a serious medical scare.

Alongside hospital bedside photos on Instagram, the actress commented, "As I sit here processing and recovering from the first few weeks of 2024, the only word I can think of is grateful."

She explained, "While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs. I am grateful that my health has improved despite what we had initially been told."



Park also confirmed that she and her Emily in Paris co-star Paul Forman are in fact together, as he's pictured kissing her forehead and can be seen by her bedside.

Park continued, "Grateful most of all to [Paul] for being unconditionally by my side through all this. You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know."

She added, "I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."



After thanking her family, "every doctor and ICU nurse" who treated her and the staff at the Maldives resort where she apparently fell ill, Park expressed, "I hesitated to share what's been happening as I'm still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I'm safely on the other side of the worst."

She concluded by saying, "Im sorry for being so absent recently to so much and to people in my life. I love you all. I’m healing and I promise I’m gonna be okay."

