Government hopes ﻿'Marriage﻿ ﻿Story'﻿ will help divorce wolves from eating livestock

In her latest role, Scarlett Johansson takes on the scaly beasts of Jurassic World Rebirth. In real life, her voice is being used against smaller, furrier predators.

The Wall Street Journal reports that the United States Department of Agriculture, or USDA, has been using audio of Johannsson and fellow actor Adam Driver arguing in a scene from the 2019 movie Marriage Story in an effort to scare away wolves.

The audio is deployed by a drone as part of a program to keep wolves from attacking and eating livestock.

"I need the wolves to respond and know that, hey, humans are bad," says a USDA district supervisor in Oregon whose name is actually Paul Wolf.

Other examples of audio used by the drones include songs by AC/DC and Five Finger Death Punch.

Both Johansson and Driver were nominated for Oscars for their performances in Marriage Story, but didn't win. Perhaps they'll be awarded with a Wolfie, instead.

