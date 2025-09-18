Good News for Ink Lovers, More Tattoos Might Mean Less Chance for Skin Cancer.

By Ethan

The Huntsman Cancer Institute at the University of Utah says they may have found a link between having multiple tattoos, and having a lower risk for skin cancer.

From Fox13Now in Salt Lake City: "The team, led by Jennifer Doherty, the co-leader of the Cancer Control and Population Sciences Program, evaluated 7,000 Utahns. They found that those that have had 2 or more tattoo sessions decreased in risk of both invasive and in situ melanoma...

...However, researchers found that the participants with only one tattoo session were more likely to have melanoma..."

So if you only have the 1 tattoo, you should probably go get another one, or 17.

