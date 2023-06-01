"Go, Al!" 79-year-old new dad Robert De Niro reacts to 83-year-old Al Pacino's baby news

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival

By Stephen Iervolino

Robert De Niro made headlines in May when it was revealed the 79-year-old actor had become a dad for a seventh time — only for fans to find out weeks later that his fellow Godfather saga star, Al Pacino, is expecting at 83.

"What a guy," De Niro told People on Wednesday while promoting his upcoming Tribeca Festival. "Go Al, God bless him," he added.

As confirmed by ABC Audio, Pacino is expecting his fourth child, his first with his 29-year-old girlfriend, Noor Alfallah.

Incidentally, ABC Audio was slated to speak with De Niro Wednesday, as well, only for the icon to pull out at the last minute — with a staffer explaining he had to feed Gia, his new baby with girlfriend Tiffany Chen.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!