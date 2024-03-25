Ghostbusters: 'Frozen Empire' ices the competition with $45.2 million box office debut

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the fifth film in the Ghostbusters franchise, and the sequel to 2021's Ghostbusters: Afterlife, delivered an estimated $45.2 million at the domestic box office in its opening weekend.

Internationally, the film brought in $16.4 million, for a global haul of $61.6 million. That raises the total gross of Ghostbusters' franchise past $1 billion worldwide.

Frozen Empire reunites original Ghostbusters castmembers Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and Annie Potts with newer cast members Mckenna Grace, Finn Wolfhard, Carrie Coon and Paul Rudd.

Dune: Part Two continued its strong showing, hanging on to second place at the North American box office with an estimated $17.6 million weekend. Its four-week tally now stands at $233 million and $574.4 million worldwide.

Third place went to Kung Fu Panda 4, earning an estimated $16.8 million at the domestic box office in its third week of release. The animated sequel has now grabbed $268.2 million globally.

Immaculate, the horror flick starring Sydney Sweeney, opened in fourth place with an estimated $5.4 million in North America.

Rounding out the top five was Mark Wahlberg's Arthur the King, grossing an estimated $4.4 million. Its two-week totals stands at $14.6 million domestically and $15.2 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.