'General Hospital' star Anthony Geary dies at 78

Anthony Geary accepts the outstanding lead actor in a drama series award for 'General Hospital' during the 42nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, April 26, 2015, in Burbank, California. (Allen Berezovsky/WireImage via Getty Images)
General Hospital star Anthony Geary has died, his publicist confirmed to KABC. He was 78.

The soap opera star was known for playing Luke Spencer on the hit ABC daytime drama.

Fans remember Geary's Luke Spencer for being quirky, impulsive, brash and sassy, which made him one of daytime TV's most iconic characters.

Geary's longtime role as Luke Spencer began in 1978. He played the iconic soap opera character on TV until 2015.

"He was not created to be a heroic character," Geary told Nightline in 2015. "He was created to be an anti-hero and I have treasured the anti-side of the hero and pushed it for a long time."

"He's not a white hat or a black hat, he's all shades of grey," he continued. "And that has been the saving grace of playing him all these years."

