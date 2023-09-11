Game on! Hours before 'Monday Night Football' kickoff, Disney and cable giant Charter settle contract impasse

Millions of cable viewers will apparently be able to watch Monday Night Football this evening, after Charter Communications and ABC News' parent company Disney settled a nasty contract dispute.

The disagreement left some 15 million or so Spectrum subscribers cut off from Disney-owned cable stations, including ABC and ESPN, which airs MNF.

Disney called the deal, which was announced just hours before tonight's matchup between the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets, a "transformative, multiyear distribution agreement" that "maximizes value for consumers and supports the linear TV experience as the industry continues to evolve."

As a result, Disney said Spectrum's customers would have their services restored "immediately."

In a joint statement, Robert A. Iger, CEO of The Walt Disney Company, and Charter Communications CEO Chris Winfrey noted, "Our collective goal has always been to build an innovative model for the future. This deal recognizes both the continued value of linear television and the growing popularity of streaming services while addressing the evolving needs of our consumers."

They also thanked "our mutual customers for their patience" during the impasse.

Things were less over Labor Day weekend when both companies took pot shots at each other in public.

