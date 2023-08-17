FX announces premiere dates for 'American Horror Story: Delicate', 'Fargo' and its Hulu exclusives

FX has announced its premiere dates for its upcoming programming, including the returns of the award-winning American Horror Story, Fargo and its Hulu exclusive shows.

American Horror Story: Delicate, the 12th installment of the flagship AHS franchise and the first to star Kim Kardashian, gets underway Wednesday, September 20, at 10 p.m. ET on FX. This installment of AHS will feature five episodes and as reported, is said to center on a famous woman who fears dark forces are surrounding her pregnancy journey.

On Friday, September 29, at 10 p.m. ET, FX unveils the documentary The New York Times Presents: "How To Fix a Pageant," centering on scandals surrounding the Miss USA contest.

Turning to Hulu, as reported, FX will debut the latest installment of the American Horror Stories anthology spinoff on Thursday, October 26, and on November 14, FX's seven-episode limited series A Murder at the End of the World will debut on the streamer.

Thursday, November 21, at 10 p.m. ET will see the return of the Emmy-winning drama series Fargo on FX. The fifth installment of the drama will feature ten episodes this time around, as well as Ted Lasso Emmy nominee Juno Temple and Mad Men Emmy winner Jon Hamm.

FX teases, "After an unexpected series of events lands Dorothy 'Dot' Lyon (Temple) in hot water with the authorities, this seemingly typical Midwestern housewife is suddenly plunged back into a life she thought she had left behind." Hamm plays a "rancher, preacher and a constitutional lawman" and North Dakota Sheriff Roy Tillman, who is on Dot's heels.

