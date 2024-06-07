The 'Full House' house is on the market again

If you're a Full House fan — and have $6.5 million burning a hole in your pocket — the Tanners' house could be yours.



The iconic Victorian house in San Francisco that was featured in the hit 1980s sitcom is back on the market, repped by Rachel Swann of Coldwell Banker Realty. The property that was once used to portray the front door and bay window of the fictional family's home has been listed for $6.5 million.

Originally built in 1900, and recently renovated by architect Richard Landry, AIA and the Landry Design Group in 2019, the house has approximately 3,700 interior square feet and comes with four bedrooms, three full bathrooms and one half bathroom.

Jeff Franklin, creator of the ABC family sitcom, purchased the home for $4 million in 2016.

The property, which sits on a 3,123-square-foot lot, was most recently sold in 2020 for $5.35 million.

For the fans, the dwelling also comes with an option to include handprints in concrete stones of the Full House cast members, including the late Bob Saget and John Stamos, as part of the sale, according to a press release.

Although most of the scenes from the show were filmed at Warner Bros. Studios in Los Angeles, the exterior shots of the Tanner family's home were taken from the property, which is also shown in the opening credit scene.

Full House ran for eight seasons between 1987 and 1995. The show eventually spawned a sequel on Netflix titled Fuller House, which lasted for five seasons on the streaming platform.

And BTW, if you're scheming a peek by posing as a prospective buyer, sorry, the agent already thought of that: showings are "available by appointment only to pre-qualified buyers."

