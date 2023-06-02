Friend Nick Cannon says Jamie Foxx will address health situation "when he's ready"

ABC

By Stephen Iervolino

Amid rumors Oscar winner Jamie Foxx's "medical complication" that hospitalized him in April was actually a stroke, his pal Nick Cannon is trying to keep things positive.

To Extra's Billy Bush, Cannon said Thursday, "I believe when he's ready, he's going to address the awaiting fans in the world the way that only he can."

Cannon, who subbed for Foxx on the summer session of the Fox show Beat Shazam, expressed, "One thing I've always respected about how Jamie's moved throughout his entire career, if you've noticed, he's always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private."

He added, "I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and...he's handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that."

When Bush pushed Cannon on the stroke rumors, The Masked Singer host allowed, "I'm probably in the same boat as you in that same sense of just knowing that, you know, as a friend, just being as respectful as I can. I don't pry. I don't ask any other questions."

He added, "...And I think in this scenario...what I've always said is just like, 'Hey, I'm here for you, whatever you would like me to say, whatever you would like me to do, I can be a mouthpiece.' And I think they said, 'We got it.'"

Further, Nick said, "The information that is out there is the information that they want to be out there… I was definitely one of those people initially with like the heavy-handed prayers… sending positive energy, love, and prayers. And they were like, 'Yo, we appreciate all of that, but we got it.'"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

