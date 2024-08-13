Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' to screen at the Toronto Film Festival

Lionsgate (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

Francis Ford Coppola's anticipated, mostly self-funded Megalopolis will screen as part of the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker's star-packed movie, which boasts a cast featuring Adam Driver, Giancarlo EspositoJon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Dustin Hoffman and more, will play the evening of Monday, Sept. 9, at the Festival's Roy Thomson Hall. It will also screen the following evening at Scotiabank Theatre Toronto.

Megalopolis made its festival premiere on May 16 at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Lionsgate will release the film in theaters on Sept. 27.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

