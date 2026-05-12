'Fourth Wing' officially coming to Prime Video

(L-R) Meredith Averill, Michael B. Jordan, Rebecca Yarros and Lisa Joy. (Courtesy of Prime Video)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Fourth Wing is taking flight.

The screen adaptation of the popular romantasy book by Rebecca Yarros has been ordered to series by Prime Video.

Oscar winner Michael B. Jordan is executive producing, along with Yarros and showrunner Meredith Averill. Lisa Joy will direct the first episode.

"I'm thrilled to be working with this dedicated, experienced team and grateful for their passion for both the books and the readership behind them,” Yarros said in a statement.

Fourth Wing follows the story of Violet Sorrengail, who is forced to enroll at Basgiath War College, where she joins hundreds of candidates working toward becoming elite dragon riders.

Amazon MGM Studios and Jordan's Outlier Society acquired the rights to the books around the time the first book was released in 2023. There have since been two other books in the series, Iron Flame and Onyx Storm.

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