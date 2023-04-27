Former ﻿'Bachelorette' ﻿Becca Kufrin pregnant, expecting first child with fiancé Thomas Jacobs

Another Bachelor baby is on the way!

Former Bachelorette Becca Kufrin is expecting her first child with fiancé Thomas Jacobs, the couple announced Wednesday.

Sharing a video montage of the happy couple -- complete with ultrasounds, sonograms, and their two pups -- the parents-to-be captioned the post. "Party of 5 coming September 2023."

"Little Bebe, we can’t wait to meet you, hold you, and watch you grow," they added. "We already love you to the moon and back - mom & dad. #pregnanyannouncement #bebe #momanddad #pregnantnotpasta."

Becca, 33, and Thomas, 30, who met on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, were flooded with congratulatory messages from other members of Bachelor Nation.

"Speechless! Beyond happy! Sending so much love," wrote season 10 Bachelorette Andi Dorfman.

"WHAT!!!! Omg I'm crying," chimed Becca Tilley. "I'm so thrilled for y'all!"

Ashley Iaconetti, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Wells Adams, former Bachelor host Chris Harrison and more also left well wishes for the couple.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.