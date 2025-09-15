Flying taxis could be a U.S. transportation option in the near future

Air headphones
By Heather Taylor

It sounds like something out of The Jetsons, but flying taxis could be a viable mode of transportation in the United States very soon.

The FAA has launched a program that will enable electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft to operate safely in the US.

Because they can take off and land without a runway, air taxis could be a mode of transportation for passengers looking to beat traffic in urban settings. They could also be used for carrying cargo and even medical transport.

The Electrical Takeoff and Landing Integration Pilot Program will run for at least three years before it’s operational.

Heather Taylor

Heather Taylor

Digital Content Manager

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!