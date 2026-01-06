Flu fighters: Smart ways to stay healthy

Flu season is in full swing, reaching the highest levels in the US in 25 years.
Here are some healthy habits you can use to reduce your risk of getting or spreading the flu:
- Get a flu vaccination. The CDC recommends a yearly flu vaccine as the most important action in reducing your flu risk. Flu vaccinations are available at most doctors’ offices and pharmacies.
- Wash your hands with soap and warm water before eating or touching your face, and after shaking hands with someone.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Get adequate sleep.
- Exercise to boost your immunity.
- Use hand sanitizer if you do not have access to soap and water.
- Don’t bite your nails.
- Avoid people who are already sick.
- If you are sick, limit contact with people as much as possible. The CDC recommends that people stay home until you are fever free for 24 hours and your symptoms are improving.
- Clean frequently touched surfaces
- Cover coughs and sneezes
- Eat a healthy diet. Make sure you are getting the vital daily nutrients to strengthen your immunity.
- Improve your air quality by bringing in fresh outside air, purifying indoor air, or spending time outdoors.
- Stay hydrated. Drinking water flushes toxins from your system.