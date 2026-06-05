Florida Georgia Line reunites at CMA Fest

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

For the first time since they went on “indefinite hiatus” back in 2022, Florida Georgia Line returned to the stage together on Night 1 of CMA Fest!

Check out these videos of the band taking the stage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and talking to FGL fans everywhere

View all the photos from Day 1 of CMA Fest below

0 of 181 CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Mayor Freddie O'Connell speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: (L-R) Melissa Etheridge and Ashley McBryde perform onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Mayor Freddie O'Connell speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Schmitty performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Kameron Marlowe performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brody Akins and Rhett Akins perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Cody Johnson performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Ashley McBryde performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brody Akins and Rhett Akins perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Koe Wetzel performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Kameron Marlowe performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: (L-R) Brad Tursi, Geoff Sprung, Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen of Old Dominion visit Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Tyce Delk visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Sarah Trahern speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Sarah Trahern speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Mayor Freddie O'Connell speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Kameron Marlowe visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: (L-R) Schmitty, Belle Frantz and Austin Michael visit Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Koe Wetzel performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Guests visit the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brody Akins and Rhett Akins perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Sarah Trahern speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Cody Johnson (C) visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Austin Michael performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brody Akins and Rhett Akins perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Tyce Delk performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Emily Ann Roberts performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Corey Kent performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Belle Frantz performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Jon Pardi performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Laci Kaye Booth performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Zach John King performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Jason Aldean performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Ashley McBryde visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: (L-R) Max Alan, Lily Meola and Tyce Delk visit Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Max Alan performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Max Alan visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Schmitty visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Jason Aldean visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Signage on view at the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Zach John King visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Emily Ann Roberts performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Cody Johnson visits Spotify House at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Laci Kaye Booth visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Emily Ann Roberts performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Markell Washington visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Belle Frantz visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Jon Pardi visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Laci Kaye Booth performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Koe Wetzel visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Cassie DiLaura visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Austin Michael visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Sarah Trahern speaks onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Jason Aldean performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) (Rick Kern/Getty Images for Spotify) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Lily Meola visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brody Akins and Rhett Akins perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Caylee Hammack performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Cody Johnson performs onstage at Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Lily Meola performs on the Spotify Fresh Finds stage at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) (Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Corey Kent visits Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Rhett Akins performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Tucker Wetmore performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Ella Langley performs onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images) Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: Emily Ann Roberts attends Spotify House at CMA Fest 2026 - Day 1 at Ole Red on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify ) (Ed Rode/Getty Images for Spotify)

Are you excited that Florida Georgia Line is back? Leave us an open mic on our smartphone app, letting us know what your favorite FGL songs are.