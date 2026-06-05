Florida Georgia Line reunites at CMA Fest

CMA Fest 2026 - Day One NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. (L-R) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform onstage at Nissan Stadium durning CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jimmy Larrabee

For the first time since they went on “indefinite hiatus” back in 2022, Florida Georgia Line returned to the stage together on Night 1 of CMA Fest!

Check out these videos of the band taking the stage at Nissan Stadium in Nashville and talking to FGL fans everywhere

View all the photos from Day 1 of CMA Fest below

0 of 181

Are you excited that Florida Georgia Line is back? Leave us an open mic on our smartphone app, letting us know what your favorite FGL songs are.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    All In For All Children Podcast

    CMG Tampa Bay presents the All In For All Children Podcast, highlighting the incredible individuals at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the families whose lives have been touched by their dedication and care.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!