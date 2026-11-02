First tour dates announced for Freida McFadden’s 'The Housemaid' stage play

Grab your girls and hide your house keys!

Lionsgate recently announced the first tour dates for the world premiere of The Housemaid's stage play adaptation. Based on the novel by Freida McFadden, Tony Award nominee Bekah Brunstetter will write the play, with Olivier Award nominee Matthew Dunster signed on to direct.

The highly anticipated production is set to open at London’s Richmond Theatre on Sept. 14, 2027. The physiological thriller is set to tour throughout the United Kingdom and end its run on April 29, 2028. There's no word yet on whether it will hop across the pond to the U.S.

The announcement comes a year after the book's movie adaptation starring Amanda Seyfried and Sydney Sweeney hit theaters in December 2025. Shortly after the film's release, Lionsgate confirmed that the box office hit would be getting a sequel based on McFadden's book The Housemaid's Secret, set to premiere in theaters on Dec. 17, 2027.

"With the stage play debuting next year and our sequel film in production, the momentum behind The Housemaid franchise continues to grow," Jenefer Brown, Lionsgate's president of Global Products & Experiences, said in a press release.

The Housemaid follows Millie, a convicted felon, who begins working as a maid for the wealthy Nina Winchester. Nina quickly outs herself as a demanding, irrational boss, and Millie starts to fall in love with Nina's husband, Andrew. The story takes a sharp turn when Millie discovers both Nina and Andrew are not who they claim to be, leading to chaos, violence and ultimately, murder.

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