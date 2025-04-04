First look at 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' shows off new Na'vi clans

Avatar: Fire and Ash made a big splash at CinemaCon 2025.

Convention attendees were all given 3D glasses to wear while watching a trailer for the film, which has yet to be released to the general public. According to Variety, the trailer showed off footage from the alien moon of Pandora, including two new Na'vi clans called the Wind Traders and the Ash People.

Zoe Saldaña, who plays Neytiri in the franchise, took to the stage to introduce the brand-new footage and explain the new film's story.

“The Wind Traders are a peaceful, nomadic air-traveling clan, and the Ash People are former Na’vi who have forsaken Eywa,” Saldaña said, according to the outlet.

While director James Cameron was not in attendance, he prerecorded a video that was shared during the presentation.

“The Sully family are really put through the wringer on this one as they face not only the human invaders, but new adversaries, the Ash People,” Cameron said.

The director also apologized for not being in person at the convention.

"So sorry I can't be there, but I'm in New Zealand, finishing up Avatar: Fire and Ash, which I think we can all agree is a good use of my time," Cameron said. "I hope this film can provide a shot in the arm for theater owners, as we're still struggling after the one-two punch of the pandemic and streaming."

Avatar: Fire and Ash flies into movie theaters on Dec. 19.

