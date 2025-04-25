Finn Wolfhard on the practical effects in 'The Legend of Ochi'

The fantastical world of The Legend of Ochi is now available to experience in movie theaters.

The new A24 film from director Isaiah Saxon expands to movie screens nationwide on Friday. It follows farm girl Yuri, who has been raised to fear the elusive animal species of ochi. When Yuri, played by Helena Zengel, saves a wounded baby ochi one day, she discovers the creatures aren't to be feared, and quests to deliver the young animal back home.

Finn Wolfhard also stars in the adventure-fantasy, and he tells ABC Audio he was excited to act alongside the ochi puppets in a film that used practical, hand-crafted effects.

"The big reason why I did this, wanted to do this movie, is because it was using practical effects and puppets. And I think there's something to be said about just the artistry that goes into that," Wolfhard said.

The Stranger Things star is no stranger to projects that require visual effects, but he said The Legend of Ochi was different. Saxon avoided using additional CGI with any of the ochi puppets, meaning most everything on screen came from performances and practical builds.

"Obviously there's such incredible things that can be done with visual effects after the fact that are incredible. And so many amazing people and amazing artists do that, but there's just something to be said about practical effects," Wolfhard said.

He continued, saying practical effects "make acting easier" and "gives more of an authentic viewing experience for audiences."

"It's an important movie to make because not a lot of movies like that exist much anymore," Wolfhard said.

