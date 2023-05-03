"Feeling blessed": Jamie Foxx releases first statement since hospitalization

Jamie Foxx has released his first statement since he was hospitalized for what was described by his daughter Corinne as a "medical complication" on April 12.

"Appreciate all the love!!!" began the message on the Oscar winner's Instagram. "Feeling blessed," the short message concluded, along with prayer hands, a heart and a fox emoji.

Celebrities were quick to throw their support behind the message, with Chris "Ludacris" Bridges offering his own prayer hands. DJ Khaled replied with the "raising hands" one, and AJ McLean of the Backstreet Boys commenting, "your [sic] in my prayers day and night bro. Lets get you better and home."

Tamar Braxton offered "Love to you my brother," and The Purge and Marvel movie star Frank Grillo noted, "Lets go brother. You have lots to do and more people that love you. Heal up. Prayers in abundance warrior."

Nothing is known about what landed Foxx in a Georgia hospital, which sidelined him from production on Back In Action, the Netflix action comedy in which he stars with Cameron Diaz, but previous comments from friends led to some fearing the worst.

TMZ reported Foxx's Fox game show Beat Shazam was rolling on without him; the gossip site updated that Tuesday afternoon to say his pal Nick Cannon would be taking Foxx's place temporarily, with Kelly Osbourne taking Corinne's place in the DJ booth.

