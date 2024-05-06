'Fallout' threepeats for TV; 'Anyone But You' debuts at #1 for movies on weekly streaming list

Prime Video/Bethesda Game Studios (Iervolino, Stephen)

By Stephen Iervolino

Prime Video's video game adaptation Fallout stayed atop Reelgood Streaming Charts in the TV category for the third straight week.

The company monitors 20 million viewing decisions across all streaming platforms, week to week.

In the movie category, the Sydney Sweeney/Glen Powell romantic blockbuster Anyone But You debuted at #1 for the week April 25 through May 1.

Coming in second in TV was Netflix's Baby Reindeer, followed by Hulu's Under the Bridge in third, Hulu's Shōgun in fourth place and Netflix's new Dead Boy Detectives to round out the top five.

In the movie category, following Anyone But You was Shudder's Late Night with the Devil in second place; Argylle took third on Apple TV+, followed by The Beekeeper on MGM+ and the Oscar-winning drama The Zone of Interest on Max.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!