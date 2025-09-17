Extend the life of your mums this fall

Mums
By Heather Taylor

Chrysanthemums are often considered the “flowers of fall”, popping up on porches and decks as soon as late August and early September.

These beautiful flowers are low maintenance, but you need to make sure you’re doing the right maintenance to keep them vibrant as long as possible throughout the season.

Here’s a few tips:

  • When choosing which mums to buy, look for plants that are “just cracked”, meaning they have just started to bloom. If you are putting the plants in a shaded spot, look for plants that have already bloomed
  • When you get the plant home, soak it in a bucket of water for 20 minutes
  • Make sure your planter/container has drainage holes
  • Always water at the base of the plant instead of over the flowers. A great way to do this is put your planter in a plastic tray and fill it with water for them to soak up.
  • When to water? Check the soil. If it feels moist, you don’t need to water.
  • Make sure they get 6 hours of sunlight per day
  • When a bloom is faded/spent, cut it from the plant
