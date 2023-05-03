Exclusive: Rock & Roll Hall of Fame President discusses 2023 inductees

On Wednesday, May 3, The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame announced their 2023 inductees.

You can see the FULL list below.

I also had a chance to speak to the President and CEO of the Hall, Greg Harris. I made sure I voiced the complaints that many people have expressed to me. Watch the full interview below.

Rock Hall President Greg Harris talks to Joe Rock Rock Hall President Greg Harris talks to Joe Rock about the 2023 induction class.

More on The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2023 inductees.

Here is the full list of inductees:

Performer Category

Kate Bush

Sheryl Crow

Missy Elliott

George Michael

Willie Nelson

Rage Against the Machine

The Spinners

Musical Influence Award

DJ Kool Herc

Link Wray

Musical Excellence Award

Chaka Khan

Al Kooper

Bernie Taupin

Ahmet Ertegun Award

Don Cornelius

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. Eight out of 14 of the Nominees were on the ballot for the first time, including Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, The White Stripes, and Warren Zevon. This also marked the first year of eligibility for Missy Elliott and The White Stripes.

Reflecting on this year’s nominees, John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said, “This remarkable list reflects the diverse artists and music that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame honors and celebrates.

“These artists have created their own sounds that have impacted generations and influenced countless others that have followed in their footsteps.”

Earlier this year, The Rock Hall issued a new mission statement, “seemingly designed to counter complaints about country and hip-hop artists being honored by the organization,” Ultimate Classic Rock’s Matthew Wilkening wrote.

Wilkening adds, “The organization has been criticized in recent years for nominating and inducting an increasing number of artists from outside the rock genre, such as LL Cool J, Eminem, Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton.”

At the time of Parton’s nomination, Rock Hall representatives said that “from its inception, rock ‘n’ roll has had deep roots in rhythm & blues and country music.

“It is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture.”

Rock Hall President and CEO Greg Harris shared the new mission statement in February during an online press event, expanding on that sentiment: “Born from the collision of rhythm & blues, country and gospel, rock ‘n’ roll is a spirit that is inclusive and ever-changing. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates the sound of youth culture and honors the artists whose music connects us all.”

Nominee ballots were sent to an international voting body of more than 1,000 artists, historians, and members of the music industry. An artist’s musical impact and influence on other artists, length and depth of career and body of work as well as innovation and superiority in style and technique are taken into consideration.

The annual induction ceremony is expected to take place this fall (venue, date and ticket information to come).

©2022 Cox Media Group