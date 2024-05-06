Ewok bounty hunters and Darth Jar Jar? The galaxy's mixed up in 'LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy' teaser

LEGO® STAR WARS: REBUILD THE GALAXY Lucasfilm (Lucasfilm Ltd./Lucasfilm Ltd.)

By Stephen Iervolino

Lucasfilm has released the teaser to LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy, in which the very fabric of space and time in the LEGO universe has been jumbled up like a messy kid's bedroom.

In the tease, the heroic Jedi Bob warns, "The building blocks of the galaxy are getting mixed up!"

To that end, whole planets are shown getting destroyed and reassembled in weird ways, as are its vehicles, buildings and inhabitants.

Like something of a galaxywide "what-if," scenario, Imperial AT-ATs become Rebel weapons of terror, Rebel X-Wing fighters get TIE fighter makeovers and cuddly Ewoks become feared bounty hunters.

The tease of the film ends with perhaps the ultimate swap-out: Darth Jar Jar. "Meesa gonna hurt yousa," the normally dopey Gungan says after igniting a red lightsaber.

LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy hits Disney+ on September 13.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

