Everything to know about the 'GTA 6' album

Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), fans can also look forward to the official soundtrack arriving on the same day as the game.

Grand Theft Auto VI: The Album was created in partnership with Atlantic Records and arrives this Thursday alongside GTA 6.

The 34-song soundtrack will "capture the electric energy of Grand Theft Auto VI's world of Vice City and Leonida" and feature "a genre-defying roster of the most exciting artists in the world."

There are six songs currently available to stream:

Yung Lean -- "That's It (feat. Future & Metro Boomin)"

Travis Scott -- "RHYNO" (prod. by Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo)

CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, PinkPantheress, Fred again and Etienne de Crécy -- "Sexy Magic"

Morgan Wallen -- "Last Thing You Need"

Rauw Alejandro -- "Macacoa 2000"

Keith Richards -- "Bright Lights, Big City"

The album will be available on vinyl and CD, including three exclusives that will only be available at gtavi-thealbum.com. It's available to presave on major music streaming services now.

The three exclusives include a limited-edition liquid-filled vinyl, a splatter-edition vinyl and a CD jewel case.

Exclusive vinyl disc colorways, each featuring new art, can be found at Blood Records, Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Target, Urban Outfitters and indie retailers.

A separate 30-track score album -- Grand Theft Auto VI: Original Score -- from French electronic music duo Justice is scheduled for Dec. 11. It will include the game's theme song, "Flower in a Hurricane," which features Tame Impala, SZA and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard.

GTA 6 follows Jason and Lucia, who are described as a duo who have "always known the deck is stacked against them," according to a description from Rockstar Games.

"But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida -- forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive," the description adds.

GTA 6 comes 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V was released for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360. The latest franchise installment was officially announced in development in February 2022, with a trailer that followed in December 2023.

In November 2025, Rockstar Games announced that the game will be released on Nov. 19, 2026, and said the delay was due to finishing the game "with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve."

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