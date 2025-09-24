Everclear Is Celebrating the 30th Anniversary of ‘Sparkle And Fade" So I Called Art To Check In

Ethan and Art Alexakis This is clearly a much older photo of the both of us. (Ethan Dometrius)
By Ethan

Everclear’s 2nd album, and 1st major label release Sparkle and Fade, was released in 1995. So this year is the 30th anniversary of a landmark album for 90’s alternative rock with the song that catapulted the band to worldwide success, Santa Monica.

Art Alexakis has the band on a world tour through the end of 2025, and even into parts of 2026 to celebrate. So I called Art to talk about a 3 decade career and more.

And since the band officially formed in 1992, 3 years ago on the band’s 30th anniversary they released a video retrospective on their YouTube channel of their fantastic life as a band.

You can see Everclear on this anniversary tour at multiple Florida gigs including in Clearwater at the Capital Theatre October 8th, and Orlando at The Plaza Live the day before on October 7th. Click the links for tickets.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!