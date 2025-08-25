'English Teacher' season 2 gets premiere date on FX, Hulu

Enrico Colantoni as Principal Grant Moretti, Brian Jordan Alvarez as Evan Marquez, Stephanie Koenig as Gwen Sanders and Sean Patton as Markie Hillridge in season 2 of 'English Teacher.' (Steve Swisher/FX)

It's almost time to go back to school.

FX has announced that season 2 of English Teacher will premiere its first three episodes back-to-back on Sept. 25. They will stream the next day on Hulu.

Brian Jordan Alvarez created and stars as Evan Marquez in the series about an English teacher navigating high school and political dynamics in Austin, Texas. Also returning for season 2 are Stephanie Koenig as Gwen, Sean Patton as Markie, Carmen Christopher as guidance counselor Rick and Enrico Colantoni as principal Grant Moretti.

This season, Evan "refuses to stay quiet when controversy arises at Morrison-Hensley High," according to its official logline. "The gang finds themselves in the crosshairs of issues including climate change, Covid, military recruitment and student phone usage."

Evan is also still struggling to keep his relationship with Malcom, played by Jordan Firstman, separate from his work life. Although "Malcolm no longer works at Morrison-Hensley, Evan’s excessive righteousness at school takes an increasing toll on his romantic life," the logline reads.

The first season of English Teacher debuted in 2024. It was renewed for a sophomore season in February 2025.

In December 2024, an article published by Vulture detailed Alvarez's former co-star Jon Ebeling accusing Alvarez of sexual assault. After the article was published, a spokesperson from FX issued a response.

“We reviewed the allegations presented to us by another media outlet prior to the show’s launch. Mr. Ebeling never reached out to us with any concerns. We will have no further comment at this time," the spokesperson from FX said at the time.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News, Hulu and FX.

