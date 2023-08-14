Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson "heartbroken" about the Maui wildfires

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who spent some formative years in Hawaii, posted to Instagram his feelings about the devastating Maui wildfires.

"I'm completely heartbroken over this, and I know that all of you are too," Johnson said in the video he posted Sunday, August 13.

"Everything that I've seen transpire over these past couple of days, everything that continues to transpire, hour-by-hour, minute-by-minute, it's all heartbreaking."

Johnson added, "Thank you guys around the world for all of your love and your support and your light, your prayers. Thank you for sending them to the islands of Hawaii, the people of Hawaii."

The Rock also posted a slideshow of the devastation, and first responders on the scene.

He captioned the post, "Heartbroken but our faith and mana is strong. First responders, health care teams, hotels, locals businesses, boots on the ground organizations and all our local heroes, stay strong - we love you and appreciate you."



He added, "All our local families, our ohana, our aiga, stay strong thru this devastating time. Resilience resolve is our DNA. Our ancestors are in our blood. This is who we are. This is what we do. I love you. Stay strong."

At least 96 people have died in the wildfires, with many more still missing, in what has become the worst natural disaster in the 50th state's history.

