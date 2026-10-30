'Dune' films to return to theaters with 'Dune: Part Three' sneak peek

It's time to return to Arrakis.

The first two films in director Denis Villeneuve's Dune franchise are being rereleased in theaters in November. This return to theaters will include a sneak peek at the upcoming Dune: Part Three.

Both films will arrive as a double feature on IMAX screens on Nov. 13 only. Additional showtimes of each of the films individually will be available Nov. 14 through Nov. 18.

Dune: Part Three opens in theaters and on IMAX screens everywhere on Dec. 18.

Villeneuve directed and wrote the script alongside Brian K. Vaughan for the third and final film in his Dune trilogy, based on Frank Herbert's novel Dune Messiah.

Timothée Chalamet stars as Paul Atreides in the film, which also stars Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh and Isaach De Bankolé. Charlotte Rampling, Anya Taylor-Joy and Javier Bardem appear in the ensemble alongside newcomers Nakoa-Wolf Momoa and Ida Brooke.

The new movie is set almost two decades after Paul Arteries took control of the Imperium.

"Now a ruthless Emperor, Paul must face the consequences of his reign as old allies return, terrifying new threats emerge, and betrayal lurks in every shadow. Haunted by visions of Imperial collapse and the reappearance of his long-lost love, Paul is drawn into a sweeping conspiracy, with Chani at the heart of its unfolding mystery," according to the film's official description. "As rebellion brews and enemies close in, Paul must confront the true cost of power and the fate of those he loves the most."

If you're headed to an AMC theater to see Dune: Part Three, you can get your hands on two brand-new popcorn bucket designs. The cinema chain has announced new buckets based on the viral sandworm-inspired one that went viral in 2024.

Called the Sandworm Thumper and the Double Sandworm, these collectable buckets include features like a working Thumper design, which is the device from the film used by Freman to pound the desert sand and attract giant sandworms, as well as multiple Shai-Hulud, which AMC says makes "it easier to share popcorn."

"An epic conclusion calls for legendary collectibles. See DUNE: PART THREE and seize control of your collection, including AMC Theatres exclusives," according to AMC's Instagram.

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