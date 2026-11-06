Dolly Parton's estate moves to dismiss lawsuit against nephew

Dolly Parton speaks onstage during Kicking Off CMA Fest: A Special Conversation With Dolly Parton on June 6, 2024, in Nashville, Tennessee. (Terry Wyatt/WireImage)

Dolly Parton's estate has moved to dismiss its lawsuit against the late country music legend's nephew and former security guard, Bryan Seaver.

In a notice filed Thursday in Tennessee state court, She's Alive LLC, the company overseeing Parton's professional assets, requested the voluntary dismissal of its lawsuit against Seaver and his security company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services.

The filing states that the dismissal is "without prejudice," meaning the estate could potentially bring the claims again.

ABC News has reached out to Seaver and Parton's estate for comment.

The move comes three days after Seaver and his company filed an 18-page response denying allegations that he had threatened and intimidated people associated with Parton's estate.

The estate filed its lawsuit in September, accusing Seaver of making threats and creating a "culture of fear" following Parton's death in August.

In his response filed Monday, Seaver denied engaging in an "escalating campaign of intimidation" and argued that private messages cited in the lawsuit had been taken out of context.

Seaver also disputed allegations that he had tried to obtain money through intimidation, saying his security company had been owed approximately $251,000 for services already provided and that the amount had since been paid.

The latest development follows months of legal back-and-forth between Seaver and the estate.

In September, Parton's estate was granted a temporary restraining order against Seaver and his security company after a judge found a "present and continuing disruption and threat" to She's Alive.

The following month, the estate alleged in an Oct. 5 court filing that Seaver had attempted to evade being served with the lawsuit, claiming his residence had a "no-trespassing sign in the front yard and barbed wire draped across the handrails leading to the front door."

Reached for comment at the time, Seaver told ABC News that the restraining order prevented him from speaking publicly about the case.

Parton died in August after what her family described as a "brief battle with cancer." Seaver, who provided security services to his aunt for approximately two decades, announced her death in a video statement on social media.

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