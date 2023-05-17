Disney Upfront rundown: Marvel Studios and 'Star Wars' shows take center stage

At Disney's Upfront presentation, held at New York City's Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Tuesday, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm teased their upcoming projects bound for Disney+.

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige revealed the second season of the critically acclaimed Loki, starring Owen Wilson and Tom Hiddleston -- as well as embattled co-star Jonathan Majors -- will drop on October 6.

Feige also touted that Oscar-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once star Ke Huy Quan has joined the cast for the second season, and while footage also showed Majors reprising as Kang the Conqueror, he wasn't mentioned by name. The series was already wrapped before Majors' arrest on domestic violence charges; the actor has denied the allegations.

On November 29, the studio will debut every episode of its Hawkeye spin-off Echo, starring deaf actress Alaqua Cox reprising as the title character, aka Maya Lopez. The show will also star Vincent D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk/Kingpin and Charlie Cox as Daredevil/Matt Murdock.

Feige also showed a scene between MCU veterans Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Don Cheadle (James Rhodes/War Machine) from Secret Invasion, premiering June 21 on the streaming service.

On the Star Wars side of things, Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy introduced sneak peeks of the upcoming shows The Acolyte, starring Logan's Dafne Keen and Amandla Stenberg, and Skeleton Crew, led by Jude Law. There was also an extended look at Ahsoka featuring lead Rosario Dawson in her own spin-off from The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett.

