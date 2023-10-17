Disney+ unwraps trailer to second season of 'The Santa Clauses'

On Tuesday, Disney+ dropped the trailer to the second season of The Santa Clauses. Once again, Tim Allen plays Scott Calvin aka the Man with the Bag, and this time around, he's getting his family into the Santa business, priming his son Cal (Austin Kane) as his successor.

However, like most best-laid Christmas plans, there's a snag: Magnus Antas aka The Mad Santa, played by Modern Family vet Eric Stonestreet.

Declaring himself the "rightful Santa," the villainous version of the holiday character is out for revenge for being exiled from the North Pole.

The season premieres with two episodes Wednesday, November 8, followed by one new installment weekly.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

