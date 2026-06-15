'Disclosure Day' lands at #1 at the box office with $44 million

'Disclosure Day.' (Universal)
By Andrea Tuccillo

It wasn't quite an out-of-this-world debut, but Disclosure Day still took #1 at the box office this weekend with $44 million.

The Steven Spielberg alien sci-fi drama came in above estimates, according to Variety, though not enough to justify its $115 million price tag. The film stars Emily Blunt, Josh O'Connor, Colin Firth, Eve Hewson and Colman Domingo.

The hit horror flick Obsession took the #2 spot, with the horror spoof Scary Movie dropping to #3.

The weekend's other two new releases, the martial arts film The Furious and the drag queen comedy Stop! That! Train!, came in at #8 and #9, respectively.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Disclosure Day -- $44 million
2. Obsession -- $19 million
3. Scary Movie -- $14.5 million
4. Backrooms -- $11.3 million
5. Master of the Universe -- $8.7 million
6. Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu -- $4.7 million
7. Michael -- $4.1 million
8. The Furious -- $2.75 million
9. Stop! That! Train! -- $2.02 million
10. The Breadwinner -- $1.5 million

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