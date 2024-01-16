Director denies Taylor Swift wrote 'Argylle,' but says even his daughter thought she did

One of the stars of the upcoming movie Argylle is Dua Lipa, but no, it's not based on a book written by another famous pop star: Taylor Swift. That's according to the movie's director, Matthew Vaughn.

Rumors that Taylor had written the book that the movie is based on have been going around for months, for a variety of reasons, including because the official author of the book, Elly Conway, is using a pseudonym.

The other reasons are just as tenuous: The movie features a Scottish Fold cat, and Taylor has two of those. In the film, the cat is carried around in a backpack similar to one that Taylor used to carry her cat in her documentary Miss Americana.

In the movie, Elly Conway, who is the main character, is played by Bryce Dallas Howard, who has red hair — and Taylor plays a red-haired author in her "All Too Well" short film. And apparently Taylor likes to wear argyle sweaters.

But Vaughn tells Rolling Stone it's all a big misunderstanding.

"It was actually my daughter who came up to me ... and said, 'You never told me Taylor wrote the book!'" Vaughn says. "And I'm looking at her going, 'She didn't write the book!' And I was laughing because I was like, 'It's not true! She didn't write the book!' But my daughter was convinced of it."

“There is a real book … and it’s a really good book," he adds. "And there is an Elly Conway who wrote the book, but it’s not Taylor Swift."

And while the Scottish Fold cat in the film belongs to Vaughn, it's true that he only owns one because of Taylor. He says after his kids saw Taylor's documentary, they begged his wife to get one for them.

