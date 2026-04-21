Director confirms Lady Gaga appears in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Lady Gaga attends the world premiere of 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' at Lincoln Center in New York, New York, on April 20, 2026. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)
By Andrea Dresdale

Lady Gaga hit the red carpet for Monday night's premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, and as the film's director seemingly confirmed at the premiere, it wasn't just because she recorded a song for the soundtrack.

According to Vanity Fair, David Frankel took the stage at the New York City event prior to the movie beginning, and then revealed what he called "the worst kept secret in showbiz." As per the publication, the secret was that Lady Gaga appears in the film as herself, "singing original music to boot." Gaga then came onstage wearing a black Saint Laurent Fall 2016 gown, kissed Meryl Streep on the cheek and waved to everyone.

The rumors that Gaga might appear in the movie began after she was photographed while reportedly leaving the set in Milan last year.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits theaters May 1, with returning stars Anne Hathaway, Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci, as well as multiple additional celebrity cameos.

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