The 'Devil' wins again: 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' tops the box office for a second week

Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.' (Macall Polay/20th Century Studios)
By Jill Lances

Fashion once again ruled the box office with The Devil Wears Prada 2 holding on to #1 for a second weekend in a row, according to Box Office Mojo.

The Meryl Streep/Anne Hathaway flick, a sequel to the 2006 film, brought in $43 million to retain the top spot, bringing its two-week domestic gross to $144.8 million.

Although it put in a good fight, Mortal Kombat II, the sequel to the 2021 film based on the popular video game, earned $40 million to debut at #2. The Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, came in at #3 with $36.5 million.

The top five was rounded out by two other newcomers: The Sheep Detectives, featuring Hugh Jackman, at #4 with $15.9 million, and the concert film Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3D at #5 with $7.5 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. The Devil Wears Prada 2 -- $43 million
2. Mortal Kombat II - $40 million
3. Michael -- $36.5 million
4. The Sheep Detectives -- $15.9 million
5. Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft - The Tour Live in 3D -- $7.5 million
6. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie -- $6.6 million
7. Project Hail Mary -- $6.07 million
8. Hokum -- $3.3 million
9. Deep Water -- $780,274
10. Animal Farm -- $663,624

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