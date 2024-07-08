'Despicable Me 4' lights up Fourth of July weekend box office with $122.9 million debut

Despicable Me 4 topped the domestic box office, grabbing an estimated $122.9 million over the five-day Fourth of July weekend and an estimated $75 million over the traditional three-day weekend.

All told, the Despicable Me movies, featuring Steve Carell as the former supervillain and leader of the Minions, ranks as one of the highest-grossing animated franchises of all time.

The film added an estimated $148 million overseas, for a global total of $230 million.

Pixar's Inside Out 2 landed in second place, earning an estimated $30 million over the three-day weekend, bringing its four-week North American gross to $533.8 million. The animated sequel has collected $1.217 billion worldwide. Pixar is owned by Disney, the parent company of ABC News.

Third place went to A Quiet Place: Day One, delivering an estimated $21 million between Friday and Sunday, for a two-week haul of $94.4 million at the domestic box office and $178 million globally.

The second of this week's two major releases, the slasher flick MaXXXine, opened with an estimated $6.7 million at the North American box office over the three-day weekend. The film, starring Mia Goth in the titular role, brought in $7.8 million globally.

Rounding out the top five was Bad Boys: Ride or Die, earning an estimated $6.5 million for the three=day weekend, bringing its five-week domestic tally to $177.3 million and $360 million worldwide.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.