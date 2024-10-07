'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops Fandango at Home ranking in first week of release; 'Speak No Evil' scares #2 spot

By Stephen Iervolino

Deadpool & Wolverine became the best first-day seller on streaming platform Fandango at Home on Oct. 1, and the Merc with a Mouth and his adamantium-infused frenemy have also topped the service's streaming charts in its first week.

For the week of Sept. 30 through Oct. 6, the third Deadpool film took the top spot, followed by the James McAvoy-led thriller Speak No Evil in second place.

Third place, incidentally, went to the Deadpool 3-Movie Collection, while another bundle, the James Bond Collection, made the top 10 at #8.

Fourth place went to the Blake Lively aka Ladypool hit It Ends with Us, and Dave Bautista's The Killer's Game rounded out the top five.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

