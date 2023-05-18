'Deadpool 3' adds two more returning players

L-R: Hildebrand, Kutsuna - Bennett Raglin/WireImage

By Stephen Iervolino

As Hugh Jackman continues to pump himself back into Wolverine shape, the rest of the Deadpool 3 cast is rounding out.

Deadline is reporting that original Deadpool cast member Brianna Hildebrand, who plays the mutant Negasonic Teenage Warhead, will be back for round three, as will her Deadpool 2 gal pal Yukio, played by Shioli Kutsuna.

As previously reported, Rob Delaney will return from Deadpool 2 as the decidedly non-superpowered Peter, as will original DP players Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa) and Stefan Kapičić (Colossus).

Newcomers to star and producer Ryan Reynolds' troupe are Emma Corrin from The Crown and Succession Emmy winner Matthew Macfadyen.

Deadpool's first foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Disney's 2019 acquisition of 20th Century Fox, will hit theaters November 8, 2024.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Circle K Performance Theatre!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!