'Dawson's Creek' cast reuniting to support cancer charity and James Van Der Beek

The cast of television's "Dawson's Creek" poses for a photo in 1997. From left to right are Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson. (Photo by Warner Bros.)
By Andrea Tuccillo

The cast of Dawson's Creek is reuniting for a good cause.

For the first time since the series wrapped in 2003, the cast is coming together in New York City for a live reading of the teen drama's pilot episode in support of F Cancer and James Van Der Beek, who is currently battling stage 3 colorectal cancer.

Van Der Beek, Michelle WilliamsKatie HolmesJoshua JacksonMary Beth PeilJohn Wesley ShippMary-Margaret HumesNina Repeta, Kerr SmithMeredith Monroe and Busy Philipps are participating.
Smith, Monroe and Philipps, who joined the show after the first season, will be reading various parts in the pilot.

The reading will take place one night only on Sept. 22 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. PT on Broadway Direct.

Van Deer Beek, who played Dawson Leery in the series, revealed his cancer diagnosis in November.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97X - Tampa Bay's New Alternative Logo
    View All
    1-877-327-9797

    97X - Hurricane Guide

    Stay up to date on the latest track and impacts in the Tampa Bay area with our hurricane guide from 97X and Fox 13.

    97X Green Room

    Check out the latest videos and photos from our 97X Green Rooms in the Achieva Credit Union Sound Stage!

    97X Videos

    Check out videos from concerts, artist interviews, virtual performances & more!

    97X Contests

    Win concert tickets, artist experiences, awesome merch & more!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 97xonline.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!