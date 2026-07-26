David Jonsson to star in 'Black Panther 3'

(L-R) Letitia Wright, David Jonsson and Winston Duke speak onstage during the Marvel Studios Panel at 2026 San Diego Comic-Con on July 25, 2026 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney)
By Andrea Tuccillo

Black Panther has a new star.

David Jonsson is stepping into the role of the Marvel superhero for Black Panther 3, director Ryan Coogler announced during the studio's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con Saturday.

Jonsson will be playing T'Challa's son Prince T'Challa II, who takes up the mantle of Black Panther from his late father. His character was introduced as a young boy in 2022's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Letitia Wright will be returning as Shuri and Winston Duke will be reprising his role as M’Baku in the third film.

The late Chadwick Boseman played T'Challa/Black Panther in the first Black Panther film in 2018. He died of colon cancer in 2020 at age 43.

Black Panther 3 will arrive in theaters on Dec. 15, 2028.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

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