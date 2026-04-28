Dave Chappelle joins lineup for Netflix Is a Joke Fest

Dave Chappelle appears onstage at the 51st AFI Lifetime Achievement Award: A Tribute Celebrating Eddie Murphy at Dolby Theatre on April 18, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Dave Chappelle is planning to make fans laugh at the Netflix Is a Joke Fest. He'll perform at the Hollywood Palladium May 7 through May 9, with a lineup of surprises guests from the music and comedy world also on the schedule. No phones will be allowed.

The news was announced via a trailer on YouTube, in which Dave is seen smoking on a rooftop as Morgan Freeman speaks in a voice-over.

"Netflix Is a Joke Fest is happening again. Third time in LA. Beautiful Los Angeles. Bigger, louder, everywhere. On paper, complete. But it's missing something. Or someone: Dave."

"Yeah, that Dave. My friend Dave. Dave's pulling up, and now we got a ball game. Cue the f****** drones," he continues, as the festival logo appears on a billboard in front of Dave.

The 2026 Netflix Is a Joke Fest takes place in Los Angeles May 4–10. Other performers include Donnell Rawlings, Katt Williams, Durand Bernarr, Busta Rhymes, Chris Rock, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Wanda Sykes.

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