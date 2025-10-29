Daniel Radcliffe to star in one-person Broadway play 'Every Brilliant Thing'

Daniel Radcliffe is making his way back to Broadway.

The Tony Award winner is set to star in the Broadway premiere of the solo play Every Brilliant Thing.

The play follows a man who looks back at his life and details the glimmers of hope that carried him through. Its story is told in the form of a list of all of the things that make life worth living. Duncan Macmillan wrote the play with Jonny Donahoe. This production will be directed by Macmillan and Jeremy Herrin.

"Every Brilliant Thing tackles some serious subject matter, but the overall experience is one of joy and celebration," Macmillan said. "Every performance is unique and unpredictable and it requires virtuosic skill from its central performer. When Daniel told us how much he loved the play, I couldn't have been more thrilled. He has the intelligence, quick-wit and charm to roll with the spontaneous moments that the show invites – he can be a clown one moment, then grab you by the heartstrings the next. He has huge depth and humanity. I can't wait to get started."

The show will play for a limited 13-week engagement at Broadway's Hudson Theatre. Previews begin on Feb. 21, 2026, while opening night will be on March 12. The show will run through May 24.

Fans can register now for the exclusive 24-hour presale, which will begin on Nov. 13 at 10 a.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. ET.

Radcliffe won his Tony for his performance in the 2023 revival of Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. The filmed version of that Broadway production is set to release in theaters worldwide on Dec. 5.

